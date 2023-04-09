Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has two walks while hitting .286.
- In five of seven games this season (71.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Smith has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.7 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Feltner (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
