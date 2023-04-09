Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Candelario has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Candelario has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
