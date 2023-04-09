Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In four of seven games this year (57.1%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings