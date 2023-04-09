Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of seven games this year (57.1%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.7 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
