Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (3-6) and the Washington Nationals (3-6) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 9-8 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on April 9.
The probable pitchers are Ryan Feltner (0-1) for the Colorado Rockies and Chad Kuhl for the Washington Nationals.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 9, Nationals 8.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 12 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 3.8 runs per game (34 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
|April 5
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|L 1-0
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|W 10-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
|April 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 12
|@ Angels
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
|April 14
|Guardians
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Cal Quantrill
|April 15
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
