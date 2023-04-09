The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals will play on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET. Chad Kuhl will start for Washington, trying to shut down Jurickson Profar and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just five home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Nationals' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored 34 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Nationals rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 22nd-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.400 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Kuhl to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore - 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.