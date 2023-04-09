The Houston Rockets (21-60) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.

Wizards vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -2.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • The Wizards have gone over in 44 of their 81 games with a set total (54.3%).
  • Washington is 39-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Wizards have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has a record of 13-28, a 31.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 233.1 229.6
Wizards 0 0% 113.2 223.9 114.4 233.1 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • The Wizards have hit the over in eight of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (20-20-0) than at home (19-21-0).
  • The Wizards put up 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Rockets allow (118.7).
  • Washington is 18-7 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 118.7 points.

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 33-48 1-3 40-41
Wizards 39-41 24-25 44-37

Wizards vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Rockets Wizards
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
15-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-7
12-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 17-8
118.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
18-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-5
13-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-4

