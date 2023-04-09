Wizards vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (21-60) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (35-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW.
Wizards vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|-
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- The Wizards have gone over in 44 of their 81 games with a set total (54.3%).
- Washington is 39-41-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have come away with 18 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 13-28, a 31.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.7
|223.9
|118.7
|233.1
|229.6
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|113.2
|223.9
|114.4
|233.1
|225.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Wizards have hit the over in eight of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (20-20-0) than at home (19-21-0).
- The Wizards put up 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Rockets allow (118.7).
- Washington is 18-7 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 118.7 points.
Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|33-48
|1-3
|40-41
|Wizards
|39-41
|24-25
|44-37
Wizards vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Wizards
|110.7
|113.2
|28
|21
|15-9
|18-7
|12-12
|17-8
|118.7
|114.4
|27
|17
|18-11
|22-5
|13-16
|23-4
