Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (35-46), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (21-60) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 114-108 win against the Heat in their most recent game on Friday. Daniel Gafford totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Illness 23.2 8.4 2.7 Monte Morris PG Out Ankle 10.3 3.4 5.3 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 7.3 3.6 3.9 Daniel Gafford PF Out Ankle 9.0 5.6 1.1 Deni Avdija SF Out Elbow 9.2 6.4 2.8

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (Knee), Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet SW

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.7 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 118.7 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Wizards are posting 116.2 points per game, 3.0 more than their season average (113.2).

Washington knocks down 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Wizards average 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in league), and concede 114.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).

Wizards vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4 228

