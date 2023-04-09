Capital One Arena is where the Houston Rockets (21-60) and Washington Wizards (35-46) will go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Alperen Sengun and Jordan Goodwin are players to watch for the Rockets and Wizards, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards defeated the Heat on Friday, 114-108. Daniel Gafford scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in four assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Gafford 22 8 4 0 1 0 Corey Kispert 19 3 1 0 1 3 Johnny Davis 16 4 1 1 0 2

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards get 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Kispert.

The Wizards get 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Goodwin.

Kendrick Nunn gets the Wizards 7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Anthony Gill gets the Wizards 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Taj Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 52% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Gafford 12.1 6.4 1.2 0.3 1.3 0 Jordan Goodwin 9.5 4.3 4.4 1 0.3 0.6 Corey Kispert 17.7 3.2 1.2 0.1 0.2 3.4 Deni Avdija 10.7 5.7 3.6 0.8 0.1 1.1 Kristaps Porzingis 13.6 3.7 1.8 0.4 0.6 1.3

