Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Call has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
