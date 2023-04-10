Alex Call -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Call has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings