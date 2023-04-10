How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost six straight, the Washington Capitals welcome in the New York Islanders on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Capitals look to knock off the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/29/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|2-1 (F/SO) NYI
|3/11/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|5-1 WAS
|1/16/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|4-3 (F/OT) WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|72
|42
|32
|74
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|78
|21
|40
|61
|40
|40
|49.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|78
|12
|43
|55
|57
|42
|47.8%
|Conor Sheary
|79
|15
|21
|36
|34
|44
|51.3%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Islanders rank 21st in the league with 236 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|80
|34
|39
|73
|39
|47
|46.7%
|Bo Horvat
|77
|38
|31
|69
|36
|38
|56.7%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|80
|27
|22
|49
|33
|23
|53.1%
|Noah Dobson
|76
|13
|33
|46
|48
|39
|-
