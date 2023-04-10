The Washington Capitals (34-36-9) will aim to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (41-30-9) at home on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-165) Capitals (+140) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 13 (30.2%).

Washington has a record of 2-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 236 (21st) Goals 242 (20th) 210 (3rd) Goals Allowed 249 (16th) 33 (31st) Power Play Goals 51 (16th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (2nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Capitals with DraftKings.

Capitals Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total four times.

In their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (242 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Capitals have given up 3.2 goals per game, 249 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.