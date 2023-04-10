The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Candelario is batting .182 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Candelario has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Candelario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
