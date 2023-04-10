After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has three doubles and three walks while hitting .216.

In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Meneses has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.

Meneses has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

