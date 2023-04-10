Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has three doubles and three walks while hitting .216.
- In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Meneses has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
- Meneses has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
