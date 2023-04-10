On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .233 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In 50.0% of his eight games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Suarez (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
