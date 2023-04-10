The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Thomas is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this year (eight of 10), with more than one hit four times (40.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings