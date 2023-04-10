Michael Chavis -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael Chavis At The Plate (2022)

Chavis hit .229 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Chavis picked up a hit in 48.1% of his games last season (62 of 129), with multiple hits in 26 of those games (20.2%).

In 13 of 129 games last year, he homered (10.1%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Chavis picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last year (34 of 129), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 25.6% of his games last season (33 of 129), with more than one run on six occasions (4.7%).

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 64 .242 AVG .220 .284 OBP .253 .399 SLG .381 15 XBH 18 5 HR 9 20 RBI 29 51/10 K/BB 75/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 59 GP 70 31 (52.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (44.3%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (21.4%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.4%) 5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.4%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (27.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)