(5-4) will play the (3-7) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, April 10 at 9:38 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Jose Suarez will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Angels (-250). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSSC

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Suarez - LAA (0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (0-2, 8.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Angels have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320) Victor Robles 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

