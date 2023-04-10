Victor Robles -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington in OBP (.472) and total hits (12) this season.
  • He ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Robles has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with at least two hits in 40.0% of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Robles has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
