Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Call -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 11 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Angels.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .290 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Call enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this year (44.4%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.