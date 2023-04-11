The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .229 with a double, two triples and three walks.

In 40.0% of his games this season (four of 10), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings