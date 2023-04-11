The Boston Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, April 11, with the Bruins having won six consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can follow the action on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC to see the Bruins meet the Capitals.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Capitals vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Bruins Capitals 2-1 WAS 10/12/2022 Capitals Bruins 5-2 BOS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 249 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 242 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 72 42 32 74 51 29 50% Dylan Strome 79 21 40 61 40 40 49.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 79 12 43 55 57 42 47.8% Conor Sheary 80 15 21 36 34 44 51.3% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 168 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 291 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players