The Boston Bruins (63-12-5) will attempt to prolong a six-game win streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.

Capitals vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-260) Capitals (+220) -

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Washington has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline for this game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 31.2% chance to win.

Capitals vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 291 (2nd) Goals 247 (20th) 168 (1st) Goals Allowed 251 (16th) 60 (10th) Power Play Goals 51 (17th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (2nd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.3 goals.

The Capitals have scored 247 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the league.

The Capitals' 251 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

They have a -4 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

