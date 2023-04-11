On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .314 with five walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 153rd in slugging.

Smith is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

