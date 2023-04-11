Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .314 with five walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 153rd in slugging.
- Smith is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Ohtani (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
