Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .217.
- Candelario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
- This year, Candelario has totaled at least one hit in eight of 11 games (72.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.