Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .238 with four doubles and three walks.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
