Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth.
