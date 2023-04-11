On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .75 ERA ranks 13th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 13.5 K/9 ranks fourth.
