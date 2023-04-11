After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .396 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Thomas is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings