Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (5-4) against the Washington Nationals (3-7) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on April 11.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-0) for the Los Angeles Angels and Josiah Gray (0-2) for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Washington the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +260 moneyline listed for this contest.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (40 total, 4.0 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.42 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule