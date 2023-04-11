When the (3-7) match up with the (5-4) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:38 PM ET, Josiah Gray will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 10).

The favored Angels have -350 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +260. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani - LAA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Nationals and Angels matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+260) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $36.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Victor Robles hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won four out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Angels have not played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 77.8% chance to win.

The Nationals have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Alex Call 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+310) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

