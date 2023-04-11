Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with 14 hits and an OBP of .487 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Robles is batting .471 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.