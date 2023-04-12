After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has five walks while hitting .282.
  • In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
