Joey Meneses -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .222 with four doubles and four walks.

Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings