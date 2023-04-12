After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 139th in slugging.
  • Thomas has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this year (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
