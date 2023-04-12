Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (6-5) and Washington Nationals (4-8) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on April 12.

The Los Angeles Angels will give the nod to Griffin Canning and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 2.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (46 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule