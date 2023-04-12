In one of the two exciting matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate today, the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors hit the court at Scotiabank Arena.

Today's NBA Games

The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 41-41

41-41 CHI Record: 40-42

40-42 TOR Stats: 112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) CHI Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Pascal Siakam (24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Pascal Siakam (24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.9 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -6

TOR -6 TOR Odds to Win: -239

-239 CHI Odds to Win: +196

+196 Total: 212.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Pelicans on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 42-40

42-40 OKC Record: 40-42

40-42 NO Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.7 APG)

CJ McCollum (20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.7 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -5.5

NO -5.5 NO Odds to Win: -222

-222 OKC Odds to Win: +183

+183 Total: 226.5 points

