Riley Adams -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)

Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Adams picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 48 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.3%).

He hit a long ball in five of 48 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), Adams drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In 12 of 48 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .137 AVG .217 .222 OBP .270 .342 SLG .275 7 XBH 2 4 HR 1 7 RBI 3 27/8 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)