Victor Robles -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 14 hits and an OBP of .476, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Robles has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits five times (41.7%).

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

