Capitals vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (51-22-8, third in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Washington Capitals (35-37-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-175)
|Capitals (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 14, or 31.1%, of the 45 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has gone 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.
Capitals vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|284 (4th)
|Goals
|249 (20th)
|218 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (18th)
|48 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Capitals with DraftKings.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Three of Washington's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- During their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have scored 249 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 256 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.