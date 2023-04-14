The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .237 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

Call has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Call has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

