Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
