On Friday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .340 this season.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with multiple hits four times (30.8%).
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
