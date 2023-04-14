Nationals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (4-9) versus the Cleveland Guardians (7-6) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.
The Guardians will look to Cal Quantrill (0-1) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).
Nationals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (48 total).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|L 7-6
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
|April 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-4
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs -
|April 12
|@ Angels
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Griffin Canning
|April 14
|Guardians
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Cal Quantrill
|April 15
|Guardians
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Zach Plesac
|April 16
|Guardians
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane Bieber
|April 18
|Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Dean Kremer
|April 19
|Orioles
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cole Irvin
|April 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Kenta Maeda
