How to Watch the Nationals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Robles and Steven Kwan will hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Friday at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just five homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .336 this season.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 48 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.7 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.94) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams will get the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
|4/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-4
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|José Suarez
|4/11/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|4/12/2023
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Griffin Canning
|4/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Cal Quantrill
|4/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Zach Plesac
|4/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane Bieber
|4/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Dean Kremer
|4/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cole Irvin
|4/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kenta Maeda
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.