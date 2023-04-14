How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the two exciting matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate today, the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat take the court at FTX Arena.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls take to the home court of the Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- CHI Record: 40-42
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHI Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -5.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -220
- CHI Odds to Win: +182
- Total: 208.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hit the road the Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 42-40
- OKC Record: 40-42
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
- OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -216
- OKC Odds to Win: +178
- Total: 228.5 points
