The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .205 with two doubles, two triples and four walks.

In five of 13 games this season (38.5%) Abrams has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.

In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings