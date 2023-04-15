After hitting .273 with a double, a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 14 hits, batting .241 this season with four extra-base hits.

In 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (28.6%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings