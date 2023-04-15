The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one game this year.

Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

