Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lane Thomas (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .352, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 139th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
