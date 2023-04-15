After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Garcia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings