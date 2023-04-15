The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 129th in slugging.

In 57.1% of his 14 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

