Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 129th in slugging.
- In 57.1% of his 14 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Plesac (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
